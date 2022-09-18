B.C. municipal election 2022: Chase results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Chase will be voting for their next local political representatives in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Residents will be voting for one mayor and four councillors to serve a four-year term.

Candidates

Mayor

Allen Fenton

David Lepsoe

Steve Scott

Council

Colin Connett

Ron Harder

Jane Herman

Beverley Iglesias

Krystal Laluha

Fred Torbohm

Sandra Welton

Population of municipality

2,399 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Located on the southern end of Little Shuswap Lake, Chase is a village in the B.C. Interior that’s just under 60 kilometres east of Kamloops.

The Secwepmc people inhabited the Chase area for millennia before European fur traders arrived in the late 1700s.

The first fur trading post was set up in Kamloops in 1812, and settlers started claiming land before the first reserves were established in 1861.

First among non-Indigenous inhabitants was Whitfield Chase, a farmer from New York who headed for the region amid the Cariboo gold rush.

He settled in the Shuswap Prairie in 1865, and died before the village that took his name started to develop on a townsite situated on land that an American logging company had bought from his son in 1907.

