B.C. municipal election 2022: Penticton results

Residents of Penticton, the largest community in the South Okanagan, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
In the 2018 municipal election, John Vassilaki won the six-person race for mayor, garnering nearly 48 per cent of the vote. Placing second was Jason Cox at 24 per cent.
This year, five people are running for mayor, while 17 are seeking the six council spots.
Candidates
Mayor
Julius Bloomfield
Owen Hayward
Corey Hounslow
Jason Reynen
John Vassilaki (incumbent)
Council
Amelia Boultbee
Isaac Gilbert
Ryan Graham
Lindsay Hall
Jack Hundial
Andrew Jakubeit
Helena Konanz
Nick Kruger
Wayne Llewelly
James Miller (incumbent)
Katie O’Kell
Frank Regehr (incumbent)
Katie Robinson (incumbent)
Davinder Sandhu
Larry Schwartzenberger
Shannon Stewart
Campbell Watt (incumbent)
Population of municipality
36,885 (2021).
Boundary of the municipality
The city is located between the southern shores of Okanagan Lake and the northern shores of Skaha Lake. Nearby communities include Summerland and the unincorporated area of Naramata.
