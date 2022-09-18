B.C. municipal election 2022: Penticton results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Penticton, the largest community in the South Okanagan, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

In the 2018 municipal election, John Vassilaki won the six-person race for mayor, garnering nearly 48 per cent of the vote. Placing second was Jason Cox at 24 per cent.

This year, five people are running for mayor, while 17 are seeking the six council spots.

Candidates

Mayor

Julius Bloomfield

Owen Hayward

Corey Hounslow

Jason Reynen

John Vassilaki (incumbent)

Council

Amelia Boultbee

Isaac Gilbert

Ryan Graham

Lindsay Hall

Jack Hundial

Andrew Jakubeit

Helena Konanz

Nick Kruger

Wayne Llewelly

James Miller (incumbent)

Katie O’Kell

Frank Regehr (incumbent)

Katie Robinson (incumbent)

Davinder Sandhu

Larry Schwartzenberger

Shannon Stewart

Campbell Watt (incumbent)

Population of municipality

36,885 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

The city is located between the southern shores of Okanagan Lake and the northern shores of Skaha Lake. Nearby communities include Summerland and the unincorporated area of Naramata.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.