B.C. municipal election 2022: Quesnel results

Quesnel voters will hit the polls on Oct. 15 to cast their ballots in B.C.’s 2022 municipal election.
Mayor Bob Simpson is seeking another term after running unopposed in 2018. Five of Quesnel’s councillors are also aiming to keep their seats on the six-member council, while the sixth councillor, Ron Paull, vies to take the top job.
Quesnel is a vibrant city whose industries include logging, paper and agriculture. It lies within the traditional territory of the Lhtako Dené Nation, a member of the Carrier Chilcotin Tribal Council.
Candidates
Mayor
Ronald Paull
David W. Schile
Bob Simpson (incumbent)
Brian D. Waters
Council
Michael J. Duperron
Scott B. Elliott (incumbent)
Tony W. Goulet (incumbent)
Joseph W. Lowndes
Debra N. McKelvie
Suzannah V. Paller-Meir
Laurey-Anne Roodenburg (incumbent)
Martin U. Runge (incumbent)
Troy H. Schonke
Michael A. Stobart
Chad Stump
Mitch S. Vik (incumbent)
Brian T. Watson
Population of municipality
9,889 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
At the confluence of the Fraser and the Quesnel rivers in the Cariboo is where you’ll find the City of Quesnel. It’s about 120 kilometres south of Prince George, and about the same distance north of Williams Lake.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
Comments