B.C. municipal election 2022: Quesnel results

Send this page to someone via email

Quesnel voters will hit the polls on Oct. 15 to cast their ballots in B.C.’s 2022 municipal election.

Mayor Bob Simpson is seeking another term after running unopposed in 2018. Five of Quesnel’s councillors are also aiming to keep their seats on the six-member council, while the sixth councillor, Ron Paull, vies to take the top job.

Quesnel is a vibrant city whose industries include logging, paper and agriculture. It lies within the traditional territory of the Lhtako Dené Nation, a member of the Carrier Chilcotin Tribal Council.

Candidates

Mayor

Ronald Paull

David W. Schile

Bob Simpson (incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Brian D. Waters

Council

Michael J. Duperron

Scott B. Elliott (incumbent)

Tony W. Goulet (incumbent)

Joseph W. Lowndes

Debra N. McKelvie

Suzannah V. Paller-Meir

Laurey-Anne Roodenburg (incumbent)

Martin U. Runge (incumbent)

Troy H. Schonke

Michael A. Stobart

Chad Stump

Mitch S. Vik (incumbent)

Brian T. Watson

Population of municipality

9,889 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

At the confluence of the Fraser and the Quesnel rivers in the Cariboo is where you’ll find the City of Quesnel. It’s about 120 kilometres south of Prince George, and about the same distance north of Williams Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.