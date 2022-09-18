B.C. municipal election 2022: Anmore results

Residents of the Metro Vancouver community of Anmore will go to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor John McEwan won the 2018 election, beating out challenger Glen Coutts by just over 120 votes.
Incumbent councillors Kim Trowbridge and Paul Weverink were acclaimed along with newcomers Polly Krier and Timothy Laidler in 2018.
Candidates
Mayor
John McEwen (incumbent)
Mario Piamonte
Council
John Burgess
Polly Krier (incumbent)
Douglas Richardson
Kim Trowbridge (incumbent)
Paul Weverink (incumbent)
Population of municipality
2,356 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Located on the north side of Burrard Inlet, across the water from Port Moody. To its west lies the Indian Arm and Belcarra, to its north Eagle Mountain, to its east Pinecone Burke Provincial Park.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
