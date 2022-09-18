B.C. municipal election 2022: Montrose results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the Village of Montrose will head to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

The Montrose community will be voting for a mayor and four councillors.

Mike Walsh won the mayoral seat in 2018, receiving more than 58 per cent of the vote, and is running again.

Candidates

Mayor

Lynda Bouthillier

Michael Walsh (incumbent)

Council

Donald Berriault (incumbent)

Paul Caron (incumbent)

Cindy Cook (incumbent)

Joyce Logan

Rory Steep (incumbent)

Population of municipality

1,013 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The Village of Montrose is situated along Highway 3B near Beaver Creek, close to the Canada-U.S. border.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.