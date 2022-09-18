B.C. municipal election 2022: Montrose results

Residents in the Village of Montrose will head to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
The Montrose community will be voting for a mayor and four councillors.
Mike Walsh won the mayoral seat in 2018, receiving more than 58 per cent of the vote, and is running again.
Candidates
Mayor
Lynda Bouthillier
Michael Walsh (incumbent)
Council
Donald Berriault (incumbent)
Paul Caron (incumbent)
Cindy Cook (incumbent)
Joyce Logan
Rory Steep (incumbent)
Population of municipality
1,013 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The Village of Montrose is situated along Highway 3B near Beaver Creek, close to the Canada-U.S. border.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
