Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Valemount results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Alpha Woldenga - Valemount. View image in full screen
Alpha Woldenga - Valemount.

Valemount residents will not need to head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election as everyone is acclaimed.

Incumbent mayor Owen Torgerson was elected mayor in 2018 with 31.1 per cent of the vote in what proved to be a three-way race.

He will be acclaimed as mayor in 2022 after no one else stepped up to compete for the job.

Just two candidates, Holly Blanchette and Pete Pearson — both incumbents — are seeking council seats.

Trending Stories

Candidates

Mayor

Owen Torgerson (incumbent)

Council 

Holly Blanchette (incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Pete Pearson (incumbent)

Population of municipality

1,052 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Valemount is located along Highway 5 in B.C.’s Robson Valley Region, about 200 kilometres north of Clearwater.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagValemount tagBC election results 2022 tagvalemount election tagvalemount election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers