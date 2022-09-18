B.C. municipal election 2022: Valemount results

Send this page to someone via email

Valemount residents will not need to head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election as everyone is acclaimed.

Incumbent mayor Owen Torgerson was elected mayor in 2018 with 31.1 per cent of the vote in what proved to be a three-way race.

He will be acclaimed as mayor in 2022 after no one else stepped up to compete for the job.

Just two candidates, Holly Blanchette and Pete Pearson — both incumbents — are seeking council seats.

Candidates

Mayor

Owen Torgerson (incumbent)

Council

Holly Blanchette (incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Pete Pearson (incumbent)

Population of municipality

1,052 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Valemount is located along Highway 5 in B.C.’s Robson Valley Region, about 200 kilometres north of Clearwater.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.