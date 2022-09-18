B.C. municipal election 2022: Kimberley results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Kimberley will be voting for their next council on Oct. 15 in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Mayor Don McCormick was re-elected to his second term in 2018 and will represent the city for a third term after no other candidates came forward.

Meanwhile, eight candidates are running for the six available councillor positions.

Residents will also be asked to vote on the following referendum:

Are you in favour of City Council adopting the City of Kimberley Wastewater Treatment Plant Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2703, 2022, which authorizes the City of Kimberley to borrow up to thirty-five million dollars ($35,000,000) to be repaid over a period not to exceed thirty years (30) in order to finance the costs of constructing a wastewater treatment facility and associated infrastructure?

Candidates

Mayor

Don McCormick (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)

Council

Sue Cairns

Kevin Dunnebacke

Craig Janzen

Woody Maguire

Jason McBain (Incumbent)

Sandra Roberts (Incumbent)

Steven Royer

Andrew Skaien

Population of municipality

8,115 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Nestled between the Rocky and Purcell Mountains is Kimberley. It’s located about 30 kilometres from Cranbrook.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.