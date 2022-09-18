B.C. municipal election 2022: Castlegar results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the West Kootenay community of Castlegar will elect one mayor and six councillors for a four-year term in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Its current mayor, Kirk Duff, was elected just last year after the successful 2018 candidate, Bruno Tassone, resigned. Tassone said he had faced criticism for taking a mental health break at a family cabin, and in his Jan. 8, 2021 resignation letter, also cited “bullying and hypocrisy within the media.”

Duff, however, has declined to seek reelection for health reasons. In a Facebook post, he said his lung disease, sarcoidosis, has come “back with a vengeance.”

Former Castlegar mayor Lawrence Chernoff has submitted his name for the top job, along with Maria McFaddin, who was elected as a councillor in 2018.

Candidates

Mayor

Lawrence Chernoff

Maria McFaddin

Council

Darcy Bell

Brian D. Bogle (incumbent)

Sandy Bojechko

Shirley A. Falstead

Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff (incumbent)

Cherryl MacLeod (incumbent)

Florio Vassilakakis

Population of municipality

8,338 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

This city in the West Kootenays is located at a point where the Columbia and Kootenay Rivers meet. The Crowsnest Highway runs right through Castlegar, and Highway 22 will take you there from the south.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.