Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Lake Country results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
A view of the District of Lake Country in the Central Okanagan. View image in full screen
A view of the District of Lake Country in the Central Okanagan. Submitted

Residents of Lake Country, which became incorporated in 1995, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

In the 2018 municipal election, incumbent James Baker defeated Barry Rhodes in a close mayoral race. Baker won with 1,479 votes (53.8 per cent) with Rhodes, the only challenger, second at 1,266 votes (46.1 per cent).

This year, though, voters will be choosing a new mayor, as Baker announced earlier this year that he’s retiring from politics. He was Lake Country’s mayor for the past 17 years, and has been involved in local politics since 1981.

Candidates

Mayor

Blair Ireland

Barry Rhodes

Council (two to be elected)

Michael Lewis

Bib Patel

Bill Scarrow (incumbent)

Carr’s Landing (one to be elected)

Cara Reed (acclaimed)

Okanagan Centre (one to be elected)

Tricia Brett

Riley Hastings

Oyama (one to be elected)

Todd McKenzie (acclaimed)

Winfield (one to be elected)

Heather Irvine

Jerremy Kozub (incumbent)

Population of municipality

15,817 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

About 23 kilometres north of Kelowna is where you’ll find Lake Country. To its own north is Vernon, about 30 kilometres away. Adjacent to this municipality are Okanagan Lake and Wood Lake.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

