B.C. municipal election 2022: Osoyoos results

Residents of Osoyoos, one of B.C.’s hottest communities during summer, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
In the 2018 municipal election, Sue McKortoff easily won a second term as the town’s mayor. She gathered 1,379 votes (89 per cent), with her only challenger, Doug Pederson, netting 162 votes (10.5 per cent).
Candidates
Mayor
Sue McKortoff (incumbent)
Dustin Sikora
Council
Myers Bennett (incumbent)
Johnny Cheong
Wes Greve
Jim King (incumbent)
Sy Murseli
Zachary Poturica
Water councillor
Bob Appleby (incumbent)
Claude Moreira (incumbent)
Population of municipality
5,556 (2021).
Boundary of the municipality
The Town of Osoyoos is located along the Osoyoos Lake, which is Canada’s warmest fresh-water lake. The town also sits alongside the U.S. border.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
