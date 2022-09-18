Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Osoyoos results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
An aerial view of Osoyoos, B.C. View image in full screen
An aerial view of Osoyoos, B.C. Global News

Residents of Osoyoos, one of B.C.’s hottest communities during summer, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

In the 2018 municipal election, Sue McKortoff easily won a second term as the town’s mayor. She gathered 1,379 votes (89 per cent), with her only challenger, Doug Pederson, netting 162 votes (10.5 per cent).

Candidates

Mayor

Sue McKortoff (incumbent)

Dustin Sikora

Council 

Myers Bennett (incumbent)

Johnny Cheong

Wes Greve

Jim King (incumbent)

Sy Murseli

Zachary Poturica

Water councillor 

Bob Appleby (incumbent)

Claude Moreira (incumbent)

Population of municipality

5,556 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

The Town of Osoyoos is located along the Osoyoos Lake, which is Canada’s warmest fresh-water lake. The town also sits alongside the U.S. border.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

