B.C. municipal election 2022: Pemberton results

Pemberton residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to choose their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Michael Richman took the top job in 2018 by acclimation, running unopposed for his second term as mayor.
Richman is seeking re-election in 2022, and will face at least one challenger this year, David MacKenzie.
Candidates
Mayor
Michael Richman (incumbent)
David MacKenzie
Chadi Abouhalka
Council
Ted E Craddock (Edward Ernest George Craddock) (incumbent)
Derek A Graves
Jennie S Helmer
Katrina L Nightingale
Laura D Ramsden
Eli Zysman
Population of municipality
3,407 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The Village of Pemberton is located about 30 kilometres north of Whistler along Highway 99.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
