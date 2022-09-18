Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Pemberton results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Ashley Cali - Pemberton. View image in full screen
Ashley Cali - Pemberton. Ashley Cali

Pemberton residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to choose their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Michael Richman took the top job in 2018 by acclimation, running unopposed for his second term as mayor.

Richman is seeking re-election in 2022, and will face at least one challenger this year, David MacKenzie.

Candidates

Mayor

Michael Richman (incumbent)

David MacKenzie

Council 

Ted E Craddock (Edward Ernest George Craddock) (incumbent)

Derek A Graves

Jennie S Helmer

Katrina L Nightingale

Laura D Ramsden

Eli Zysman

Population of municipality

3,407 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The Village of Pemberton is located about 30 kilometres north of Whistler along Highway 99.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

