B.C. municipal election 2022: Victoria results

Eligible voters in Victoria will elect a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Residents will see a big change at City Hall after Oct. 15, with few incumbents seeking re-election.
Only Ben Isitt has tossed his hat in the ring for another four years as a councillor, while two of his colleagues — Marianne Alto and Stephen Andrew — compete to replace Lisa Helps as mayor.
Helps, who has held the top job for eight years, did not reoffer. A total of eight candidates have tossed their hats in the ring for her job. Residents have 37 council candidates to choose from as well.
Named after Queen Victoria, the B.C. capital is one of the oldest cities in the Pacific Northwest, with British settlement beginning in 1843. The Songhees and Esquimalt People have occupied and cared for the land since time immemorial.
Candidates
Mayor
Marianne Alto
Stephen Andrew
Lyall G. Atkinson
Rafael R. Fuentes
Rod B. Graham
David A. Johnston
Brendan Marshall
Michelle J. Wiboltt
Council
Julia Alvarez
Gary Beyer
Tom W. Braybrook
Michael J. Cameron
Jeremy Caradonna
Christopher Mark Coleman
Matt Dell
Rob M. Duncan
Jalal Elarid
Marg N. Gardiner
Riga Godron
Stephen Hammond
Christopher J. Hanna
James Harasymow
Ben Isitt (incumbent)
Sandy Janzen
Jason D. Jones
Muller T. Kalala
Susan Kim
Anna King
Brian L. Klassen
Krista Loughton
Jeremy Maddock
Janice L. Nightingale
Steve Orcherton
Emmanuel V. Parenteau
Derek Pinto
Khadoni Pitt Chambers
Jordan Quitzau
William W. Scott
Brad L. Sifert
Susan Simmons
Tom C. Sinclair
Shea Smith
Dave S. Thompson
Janice Williams
Tony Yacowar
Population of municipality
91,867
Boundary of the municipality
The province’s capital is bordered by Oak Bay, Saanich, Esquimalt and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
Comments