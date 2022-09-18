B.C. municipal election 2022: Victoria results

Send this page to someone via email

Eligible voters in Victoria will elect a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Residents will see a big change at City Hall after Oct. 15, with few incumbents seeking re-election.

Only Ben Isitt has tossed his hat in the ring for another four years as a councillor, while two of his colleagues — Marianne Alto and Stephen Andrew — compete to replace Lisa Helps as mayor.

Helps, who has held the top job for eight years, did not reoffer. A total of eight candidates have tossed their hats in the ring for her job. Residents have 37 council candidates to choose from as well.

Named after Queen Victoria, the B.C. capital is one of the oldest cities in the Pacific Northwest, with British settlement beginning in 1843. The Songhees and Esquimalt People have occupied and cared for the land since time immemorial.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

Mayor

Marianne Alto

Stephen Andrew

Lyall G. Atkinson

Rafael R. Fuentes

Rod B. Graham

David A. Johnston

Brendan Marshall

Michelle J. Wiboltt

Council

Julia Alvarez

Gary Beyer

Tom W. Braybrook

Michael J. Cameron

Jeremy Caradonna

Christopher Mark Coleman

Matt Dell

Rob M. Duncan

Jalal Elarid

Marg N. Gardiner

Riga Godron

Stephen Hammond

Story continues below advertisement

Christopher J. Hanna

James Harasymow

Ben Isitt (incumbent)

Sandy Janzen

Jason D. Jones

Muller T. Kalala

Susan Kim

Anna King

Brian L. Klassen

Krista Loughton

Jeremy Maddock

Janice L. Nightingale

Steve Orcherton

Emmanuel V. Parenteau

Derek Pinto

Khadoni Pitt Chambers

Jordan Quitzau

William W. Scott

Brad L. Sifert

Susan Simmons

Tom C. Sinclair

Shea Smith

Dave S. Thompson

Story continues below advertisement

Janice Williams

Tony Yacowar

Population of municipality

91,867

Boundary of the municipality

The province’s capital is bordered by Oak Bay, Saanich, Esquimalt and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.