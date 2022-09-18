Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Kitimat results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The District of Kitimat is home to about 8,200 people and found in Haisla territory in northern British Columbia. View image in full screen
The District of Kitimat is home to about 8,200 people and found in Haisla territory in northern British Columbia. District of Kitimat

Voters in the northern B.C. District of Kitimat will elect their next council in October’s municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Phil Germuth will return for a third term, having won by acclamation. Veteran Coun. Rob Goffinet did not reoffer, nor did councillors Lani Gibson and Mark Zielinski.

There are six available council seats and 10 candidates.

Kitimat is a vibrant community at the head of the Douglas Channel next to Kitimat River. It is located on traditional Haisla territory and home to about half of the Haisla Nation’s citizens.

Candidates

Mayor

Phil Germuth (acclaimed)

Council 

(Sydney Veronica) Chelsea Bossence

Edwin Empinado (incumbent)

Mario Feldhoff (incumbent)

(William) Gerry Leibel

Terry Marleau (incumbent)

Michelle Martins

Leah Edelmira E. McCormick

Colton Patrong

Graham Pitzel

Claire Rattee

Population of municipality

8,236 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Kitimat is located along the Kitimat River in B.C.’s north, about 60 kilometres from Terrace.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

