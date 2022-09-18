B.C. municipal election 2022: Ladysmith results

Send this page to someone via email

Ladysmith residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for a new council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Aaron Stone was acclaimed mayor in the 2018 election, after he ran unopposed. He is currently serving his second term and will be serving a third.

Candidates

Mayor

Aaron Stone (acclaimed)

Council

Alice Clark

Ray Gourlay (Raymond Gourlay)

Amanda Jacobson (incumbent)

Doug Johnson (Douglas Johnson)

Tricia McKay (Patricia McKay) (incumbent)

Kim Nakahara (Kimberly Nakahara)

Duck Paterson (Donald Paterson) (incumbent)

Rhonda Shirley

Marsh Stevens (Andrew Marsh Stevens) (incumbent)

Lyle Tassone

Jeff Virtanen (Jeffrey Virtanen) (incumbent)

Population of municipality

8,990 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Ladysmith is located on the southeast side of Vancouver Island, about 22 kilometres from Nanaimo and across the water from Thetis Island.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.