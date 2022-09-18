B.C. municipal election 2022: Cumberland results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the Village of Cumberland will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

They will be casting ballots for mayor, council and school trustee.

Mayor Leslie Baird is running for another term.

Candidates

Mayor

Leslie Baird (incumbent)

Vickey Brown

Council

Neil Borecky

Tanis Frame

Jesse Ketler

Sean Sullivan

Troy Michael Therrien

School Trustee, Area 3 Cumberland:

Sarah Jane Howe

Population of municipality

4,447 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Cumberland is in the Comox Valley on the east side of Vancouver Island. It’s just under 15 kilometres from the town of Comox and just under 10 kilometres from Courtenay. Cumberland is also a short distance from Comox Lake.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.