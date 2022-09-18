B.C. municipal election 2022: New Hazelton results

Send this page to someone via email

New Hazelton residents will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

If elected, this will be Gail Lowry’s fourth term as mayor, while six of the seven councillors are also looking to return.

Candidates

Mayor

Robert Henwood

Gail Lowry (Marilyn Gail Lowry) (Incumbent)

Council

Allan Berg (Incumbent)

George Burns (Incumbent)

Midori M Frisk

Braunwyn Henwood (Incumbent)

Jutta Hobenshield (Incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Ray Sturney (Albert Ray Oliver Sturney) (Incumbent)

Mike Weeber (Incumbent)

Population of municipality

602 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

You’ll find New Hazelton in B.C.’s north, about 137 kilometres from Terrace, and right on the edge of Swan Lake/Kispiox River Provincial Park. New Hazelton comprises an area where the Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan First Nations have lived for centuries.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.