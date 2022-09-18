B.C. municipal election 2022: New Hazelton results

New Hazelton residents will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
If elected, this will be Gail Lowry’s fourth term as mayor, while six of the seven councillors are also looking to return.
Candidates
Mayor
Robert Henwood
Gail Lowry (Marilyn Gail Lowry) (Incumbent)
Council
Allan Berg (Incumbent)
George Burns (Incumbent)
Midori M Frisk
Braunwyn Henwood (Incumbent)
Jutta Hobenshield (Incumbent)
Ray Sturney (Albert Ray Oliver Sturney) (Incumbent)
Mike Weeber (Incumbent)
Population of municipality
602 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
You’ll find New Hazelton in B.C.’s north, about 137 kilometres from Terrace, and right on the edge of Swan Lake/Kispiox River Provincial Park. New Hazelton comprises an area where the Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan First Nations have lived for centuries.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
