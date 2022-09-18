Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: New Hazelton results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The District of New Hazelton. View image in full screen
The District of New Hazelton. Facebook/District of New Hazelton

New Hazelton residents will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

If elected, this will be Gail Lowry’s fourth term as mayor, while six of the seven councillors are also looking to return.

Candidates

Mayor

Robert Henwood

Gail Lowry (Marilyn Gail Lowry) (Incumbent)

Council 

Allan Berg (Incumbent)

Trending Stories

George Burns (Incumbent)

Midori M Frisk

Braunwyn Henwood (Incumbent)

Jutta Hobenshield (Incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Ray Sturney (Albert Ray Oliver Sturney) (Incumbent)

Mike Weeber (Incumbent)

Population of municipality 

602 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

You’ll find New Hazelton in B.C.’s north, about 137 kilometres from Terrace, and right on the edge of Swan Lake/Kispiox River Provincial Park. New Hazelton comprises an area where the Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan First Nations have lived for centuries.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagnew hazelton election tagNew Hazelton BC tagNew Hazelton election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers