Christine Fréchette steps down as Coalition Avenir Québec leader

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Outgoing Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette has resigned as leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec.

Fréchette announced the news in Quebec City, one day after her party failed to win any seats in Monday’s provincial election.

The CAQ was in power for eight years in Quebec and held 79 seats in the provincial legislature before the election campaign began in August.

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But the Parti Québécois capitalized on voters desire for change, winning enough seats in the election to form a minority government.

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Fréchette said she would remain as premier until the premier-designate, PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, is sworn in.

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Fréchette spent only a few months as premier, after replacing François Legault as leader of the CAQ in April.

Experts are divided on whether the CAQ can survive after being wiped off the political map following a vote that handed the sovereigntist Parti Québécois a minority government.

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Université Laval political science professor Thierry Giasson says many Quebecers still believe in the CAQ’s “third way” between federalism and independence.

His colleague André Bodet agrees, saying the PQ was also expected to disappear after the last election.

But Université de Montréal political science professor Martin Papillon points out that the party, founded by former premier François Legault, does not have deep historical roots.

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All three agree that Fréchette’s time in politics is likely over after she failed to win her riding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.