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  1. Anonymous
    October 6, 2026 at 4:45 pm

    Hey, you can always be a human toilet

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Politics

Christine Fréchette steps down as Coalition Avenir Québec leader

By Erika Morris The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2026 4:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec election 2026: Outgoing premier Christine Fréchette’s concession speech as PQ en route to win'
Quebec election 2026: Outgoing premier Christine Fréchette’s concession speech as PQ en route to win
RELATED: Quebec election 2026: Outgoing premier Christine Fréchette’s concession speech as PQ en route to win
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Outgoing Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette has resigned as leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec.

Fréchette announced the news in Quebec City, one day after her party failed to win any seats in Monday’s provincial election.

The CAQ was in power for eight years in Quebec and held 79 seats in the provincial legislature before the election campaign began in August.

Click to play video: 'Quebec election 2026: What a projected win for the sovereigntist PQ means for the province'
Quebec election 2026: What a projected win for the sovereigntist PQ means for the province

But the Parti Québécois capitalized on voters desire for change, winning enough seats in the election to form a minority government.

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Fréchette said she would remain as premier until the premier-designate, PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, is sworn in.

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Fréchette spent only a few months as premier, after replacing François Legault as leader of the CAQ in April.

Experts are divided on whether the CAQ can survive after being wiped off the political map following a vote that handed the sovereigntist Parti Québécois a minority government.

Click to play video: '“This dream of being a nation will one day be realized”: Quebec Premier-elect Plamondon’s full victory speech'
“This dream of being a nation will one day be realized”: Quebec Premier-elect Plamondon’s full victory speech

Université Laval political science professor Thierry Giasson says many Quebecers still believe in the CAQ’s “third way” between federalism and independence.

His colleague André Bodet agrees, saying the PQ was also expected to disappear after the last election.

But Université de Montréal political science professor Martin Papillon points out that the party, founded by former premier François Legault, does not have deep historical roots.

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All three agree that Fréchette’s time in politics is likely over after she failed to win her riding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

Click to play video: 'Quebec election 2026: Global News projects Parti Québécois to form minority government'
Quebec election 2026: Global News projects Parti Québécois to form minority government

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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