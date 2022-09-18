B.C. municipal election 2022: Coquitlam results

Residents of Coquitlam will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Incumbent Mayor Richard Stewart is running again and is facing two challengers. Stewart has been the community’s mayor since 2008.
Candidates
Mayor
Adel Gamar
Mark Mahovolich
Richard Stewart (incumbent)
Council
Brent Asmundson (incumbent)
Rob Bottos
Phillip Buchanan
Ben Craig
Mo Darwish
Matt Djonlic
Craig Hodge (incumbent)
Steve Kim (incumbent)
Paul Lambert
Sean Lee
Trish Mandewo (incumbent)
Dennis Mardsen (incumbent)
Robert Mazzarolo
Cameron McBryer
Brian Misera
Benjamin Perry
Leslie Roosa
Zoe Royer
Harvey Su
Ali Tootian
Teri Towner (incumbent)
Carl Trepanier
Population of municipality
148,625 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The Vancouver suburb is the sixth largest city in the province. Coquitlam is part of the Tri-Cities. Anmore and Port Moody lie to Coquitlam’s west, the Pitt River to its east and across the river you’ll find Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
