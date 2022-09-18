Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Coquitlam results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Coquitlam RCMP are seeking to reunite someone with their lost cash, found by a good Samaritan in the 500-block of Dominion Avenue in Port Coquitlam, B.C. on Wed. July 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Coquitlam is British Columbia's sixth biggest city. Global News

Residents of Coquitlam will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent Mayor Richard Stewart is running again and is facing two challengers. Stewart has been the community’s mayor since 2008.

Candidates

Mayor

Adel Gamar

Mark Mahovolich

Richard Stewart (incumbent)

Council 

Brent Asmundson (incumbent)

Rob Bottos

Phillip Buchanan

Ben Craig

Mo Darwish

Matt Djonlic

Craig Hodge (incumbent)

Steve Kim (incumbent)

Paul Lambert

Sean Lee

Trish Mandewo (incumbent)

Dennis Mardsen (incumbent)

Robert Mazzarolo

Cameron McBryer

Brian Misera

Benjamin Perry

Leslie Roosa

Zoe Royer

Harvey Su

Ali Tootian

Teri Towner (incumbent)

Carl Trepanier

Population of municipality

148,625 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The Vancouver suburb is the sixth largest city in the province. Coquitlam is part of the Tri-Cities. Anmore and Port Moody lie to Coquitlam’s west, the Pitt River to its east and across the river you’ll find Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

