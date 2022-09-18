B.C. municipal election 2022: Spallumcheen results

Residents of Spallumcheen will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Voters will be deciding on six councillors, but not a mayor as Incumbent Christine Fraser won by acclamation.
Fraser won the mayoral position back in 2018 with more than 68 per cent of the vote.
Candidates
Mayor
Christine Fraser (acclaimed)
Council
John Bakker (incumbent)
Andrew Casson (incumbent)
Carolyn Farris
Christine LeMaire (incumbent)
Gerry Popoff (incumbent)
Joe Van Tienhoven (incumbent)
Todd York (incumbent)
Population of municipality
5,307 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The Township of Spallumcheen is located in B.C.’s Okanagan region, about 20 kilometres north of Vernon.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
