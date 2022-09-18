B.C. municipal election 2022: Mackenzie results

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in the northern B.C. District of Mackenzie will elect their next mayor and council in the 2022 municipal election in October.

Joan Atkinson, who was acclaimed as mayor in 2018, is seeking re-election. She is joined by newcomers Michael Clavet and Mitch Mortensen in the race.

Residents will elect six councillors from a slate of 10 candidates, including four sitting councillors. Jim Wiens and Peter Grogan did not reoffer.

Mackenzie is located in one Treaty 8 territory, which includes the Doig River, Fort Nelson, Halfway River, Prophet River, Saulteau, and West Moberly First Nations.

Candidates

Mayor

Joan Atkinson (incumbent)

Michael Clavet

Mitch Mortensen

Council

Andy Barnes (incumbent)

Viktor Brumovsky (incumbent)

John Dunnings

Jamie Gordy

Amber Hipkiss (incumbent)

Peter Kyllo

Raye McMeeken (incumbent)

Janice Nelson

Kyle Tapper

Jesse Wright

Population of municipality

3,281

Boundary of the municipality

Mackenzie is located in B.C.’s north, just under 200 kilometres from Chetwynd.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.