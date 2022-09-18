B.C. municipal election 2022: Revelstoke results

Revelstoke residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Gary Sulz will face off against councillor Nicole Cherlet for the mayor’s seat, and three of the city’s six councilors are running again.
Like many areas in B.C., affordable housing is a major issue for the popular tourist destination.
Mayor:
Coun. Nicole Cherlet
Gary Sulz (Incumbent)
Council:
Matt Cherry
Lee Devlin
John Hordyk
Tony Jeglum
Austin Luciow (served prior to 2018)
Aaron Orlando
Rob Elliott
Tim Palmer (incumbent)
Jackie Rhind (incumbent)
Rushda Rubaia
Eddie (Gary) Shultz (Gary Edward Shultz)
Tim Staphenhurst
Angus Woodman
Population of municipality
8,275 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The City of Revelstoke is located in southeastern B.C., alongside the Columbia River where it joins with the Illecillewaet River.
Forestry and mining have been key drivers of economic activity after the Gold Rush along the Columbia River in the 1960s. Today, it’s also a tourist destination, with a highly regarded ski resort.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
