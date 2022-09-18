Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Revelstoke results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
A man crosses a bridge over the Columbia River in Revelstoke, B.C., View image in full screen
A man crosses a bridge over the Columbia River in Revelstoke, B.C. CP Images

Revelstoke residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Gary Sulz will face off against councillor Nicole Cherlet for the mayor’s seat, and three of the city’s six councilors are running again.

Like many areas in B.C., affordable housing is a major issue for the popular tourist destination.

Mayor:

Coun. Nicole Cherlet

Gary Sulz (Incumbent)

Council:

Matt Cherry

Lee Devlin

John Hordyk

Tony Jeglum

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Austin Luciow (served prior to 2018)

Aaron Orlando

Rob Elliott

Tim Palmer (incumbent)

Jackie Rhind (incumbent)

Rushda Rubaia

Eddie (Gary) Shultz (Gary Edward Shultz)

Tim Staphenhurst

Angus Woodman

Population of municipality

8,275 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The City of Revelstoke is located in southeastern B.C., alongside the Columbia River where it joins with the Illecillewaet River.

Forestry and mining have been key drivers of economic activity after the Gold Rush along the Columbia River in the 1960s. Today, it’s also a tourist destination, with a highly regarded ski resort.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagRevelstoke tagBC municipal election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagrevelstoke election tagbc civic election 2022 tagbc provincial election 2022 tagelections bc candidates tagRevelstoke election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers