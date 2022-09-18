B.C. municipal election 2022: Revelstoke results

Send this page to someone via email

Revelstoke residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Gary Sulz will face off against councillor Nicole Cherlet for the mayor’s seat, and three of the city’s six councilors are running again.

Like many areas in B.C., affordable housing is a major issue for the popular tourist destination.

Mayor:

Coun. Nicole Cherlet

Gary Sulz (Incumbent)

Council:

Matt Cherry

Lee Devlin

John Hordyk

Tony Jeglum

Story continues below advertisement

Austin Luciow (served prior to 2018)

Aaron Orlando

Rob Elliott

Tim Palmer (incumbent)

Jackie Rhind (incumbent)

Rushda Rubaia

Eddie (Gary) Shultz (Gary Edward Shultz)

Tim Staphenhurst

Angus Woodman

Population of municipality

8,275 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The City of Revelstoke is located in southeastern B.C., alongside the Columbia River where it joins with the Illecillewaet River.

Forestry and mining have been key drivers of economic activity after the Gold Rush along the Columbia River in the 1960s. Today, it’s also a tourist destination, with a highly regarded ski resort.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.