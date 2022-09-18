Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Sechelt results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Vanessa Serroul - Sechelt. View image in full screen
Vanessa Serroul - Sechelt. Vanessa Serroul

Sechelt residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Darnelda Siegers took 61 per cent of the vote in 2018 to defeat former mayor Bruce Milne.

Siegers is seeking re-election in 2022.

Sechelt also elected six fresh new faces for council in 2018: Janice Kuester, Brenda Rowe, Eric Scott, Alton Toth, Matt McLean and Thomas Lamb.

Candidates

Mayor

John Henderson

Allan Holt

Jeri Patterson

Darnelda Siegers (incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Council 

Trending Stories

Warren Allan

Micky Argiropoulos

Donna Bell

Thomas Bramble

Cheryl Chang

Anna Jade Chen (Anna Jade YuYing Chen)

Luke Gordon

Tim Horner

Darren Inkster

Dianne McLauchlan

Christopher Moore

Brenda Rowe (incumbent)

Adam Shepherd

Alton Toth (incumbent)

Population of municipality

10,847 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Sechelt is located on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, at the mouth of Sechelt Inlet. It’s about a 23-kilometre drive from Gibsons.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagSechelt tagsechelt election tagsechelt election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers