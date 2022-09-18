B.C. municipal election 2022: Sechelt results

Send this page to someone via email

Sechelt residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Darnelda Siegers took 61 per cent of the vote in 2018 to defeat former mayor Bruce Milne.

Siegers is seeking re-election in 2022.

Sechelt also elected six fresh new faces for council in 2018: Janice Kuester, Brenda Rowe, Eric Scott, Alton Toth, Matt McLean and Thomas Lamb.

Candidates

Mayor

John Henderson

Allan Holt

Jeri Patterson

Darnelda Siegers (incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Council

Warren Allan

Micky Argiropoulos

Donna Bell

Thomas Bramble

Cheryl Chang

Anna Jade Chen (Anna Jade YuYing Chen)

Luke Gordon

Tim Horner

Darren Inkster

Dianne McLauchlan

Christopher Moore

Brenda Rowe (incumbent)

Adam Shepherd

Alton Toth (incumbent)

Population of municipality

10,847 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Sechelt is located on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, at the mouth of Sechelt Inlet. It’s about a 23-kilometre drive from Gibsons.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Advertisement