B.C. municipal election 2022: Sechelt results

Sechelt residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Darnelda Siegers took 61 per cent of the vote in 2018 to defeat former mayor Bruce Milne.
Siegers is seeking re-election in 2022.
Sechelt also elected six fresh new faces for council in 2018: Janice Kuester, Brenda Rowe, Eric Scott, Alton Toth, Matt McLean and Thomas Lamb.
Candidates
Mayor
John Henderson
Allan Holt
Jeri Patterson
Darnelda Siegers (incumbent)
Council
Warren Allan
Micky Argiropoulos
Donna Bell
Thomas Bramble
Cheryl Chang
Anna Jade Chen (Anna Jade YuYing Chen)
Luke Gordon
Tim Horner
Darren Inkster
Dianne McLauchlan
Christopher Moore
Brenda Rowe (incumbent)
Adam Shepherd
Alton Toth (incumbent)
Population of municipality
10,847 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Sechelt is located on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, at the mouth of Sechelt Inlet. It’s about a 23-kilometre drive from Gibsons.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
