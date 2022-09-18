B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Alice results

Send this page to someone via email

Port Alice residents will vote on Oct. 15 to elect a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Kevin Cameron is seeking re-election for mayor while only two of the small community’s four councillors are running again.

Candidates

Mayor

Kevin Cameron (Incumbent)

Beth Thompson

Council

Holly Aldis (Incumbent)

Russell Murray

David Stewart

Sean Watson (Incumbent)

Population of municipality

739

Boundary of the municipality

The Village of Port Alice is located on northern Vancouver Island. It’s situated on Neroutsos Inlet, and it’s about 50 kilometres from Port Hardy.

