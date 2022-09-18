B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Alice results

Port Alice residents will vote on Oct. 15 to elect a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Kevin Cameron is seeking re-election for mayor while only two of the small community’s four councillors are running again.
Candidates
Mayor
Kevin Cameron (Incumbent)
Beth Thompson
Council
Holly Aldis (Incumbent)
Russell Murray
David Stewart
Sean Watson (Incumbent)
Population of municipality
739
Boundary of the municipality
The Village of Port Alice is located on northern Vancouver Island. It’s situated on Neroutsos Inlet, and it’s about 50 kilometres from Port Hardy.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
