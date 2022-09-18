Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Alice results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Port Alice.
Port Alice. Global News

Port Alice residents will vote on Oct. 15 to elect a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Kevin Cameron is seeking re-election for mayor while only two of the small community’s four councillors are running again.

Candidates

Mayor

Kevin Cameron (Incumbent)

Beth Thompson

Trending Stories

Council 

Holly Aldis (Incumbent)

Russell Murray

David Stewart

Sean Watson (Incumbent)

Population of municipality

739

Story continues below advertisement

Boundary of the municipality

The Village of Port Alice is located on northern Vancouver Island. It’s situated on Neroutsos Inlet, and it’s about 50 kilometres from Port Hardy.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagPort Alice tagport alice election tagport alice election results tagPort Alice B.C. tagPort Alice election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers