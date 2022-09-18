Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Salmon Arm results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Salmon Arm is located along the shores of Shuswap Lake. View image in full screen
Salmon Arm is located along the shores of Shuswap Lake. Cindy Keehn

Residents of Salmon Arm, the largest community in B.C.’s Shuswap region, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

In the 2018 municipal election, Alan Harrison was elected as mayor with nearly 60 per cent of the vote. He beat out incumbent Nancy Cooper (26 per cent) and Jim Kimmerly (13 per cent) in the three-person race.

Candidates

Mayor

Nancy Cooper

Alan Harrison (incumbent)

Luke Norrie

Council 

Daniel Bardy

Debbie Cannon (incumbent)

Brian Fletcher

Kevin Flynn (incumbent)

David Gonella

Deb Haukedal

Robert Johnson

Tim Lavery (incumbent)

Sylvia Lindgren (incumbent)

Greg Schmor

Louise Wallace-Richmond (incumbent)

Kristine Wickner

Population of municipality

19,432 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

Salmon Arm is a city that’s found at the southern tip of Shuswap Lake, about 30 kilometres from Sicamous along the Trans-Canada Highway. Shuswap Lake is often called B.C.’s houseboating capital.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

