B.C. municipal election 2022: Salmon Arm results

Residents of Salmon Arm, the largest community in B.C.’s Shuswap region, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
In the 2018 municipal election, Alan Harrison was elected as mayor with nearly 60 per cent of the vote. He beat out incumbent Nancy Cooper (26 per cent) and Jim Kimmerly (13 per cent) in the three-person race.
Candidates
Mayor
Nancy Cooper
Alan Harrison (incumbent)
Luke Norrie
Council
Daniel Bardy
Debbie Cannon (incumbent)
Brian Fletcher
Kevin Flynn (incumbent)
David Gonella
Deb Haukedal
Robert Johnson
Tim Lavery (incumbent)
Sylvia Lindgren (incumbent)
Greg Schmor
Louise Wallace-Richmond (incumbent)
Kristine Wickner
Population of municipality
19,432 (2021).
Boundary of the municipality
Salmon Arm is a city that’s found at the southern tip of Shuswap Lake, about 30 kilometres from Sicamous along the Trans-Canada Highway. Shuswap Lake is often called B.C.’s houseboating capital.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
