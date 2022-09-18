B.C. municipal election 2022: Duncan results

Send this page to someone via email

Duncan residents will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election, scheduled for Oct. 15.

Michelle Staples, a former councillor, is the current mayor of the southern Vancouver Island city. She was elected in 2018 with one incumbent councillor, Tom Duncan, and five newcomers: Garry Bruce, Stacy Middlemiss, Jenni Capps, Carol Newington, and Bob Brooke.

Staples has now won another four-year term by acclamation, having to face no competition in the race. All six incumbent council candidates are seeking re-election.

Duncan made headlines last year when it retired its long-time town crier, re-evaluating its symbolism and practices of the past. At the time, Staples said the city would undergo widespread community consultation, with no timeline in place for finding a new ambassador.

The Duncan area is home to about 5,000 members of the Cowichan Tribes and is on the traditional and unceded territory of the Cowichan First Nation.

Candidates

Mayor

Michelle Staples (acclaimed)

Council

Mark Anderson

Bob Brooke (incumbent)

Garry Bruce (incumbent)

Jenni Capps (incumbent)

Tom Duncan (incumbent)

Mike McKinlay

Stacy Middlemiss (incumbent)

Carole Newington (incumbent)

Joe Sawchuk

Referendum Questions for Duncan (City)

CVRD Regional Referendum – Regional Recreation Funding Services

Are you in favour of the Cowichan Valley Regional District adopting “CVRD Bylaw No. 4438 – Regional Recreation Funding Services Establishment Bylaw, 2022”, to establish a new regional funding model replacing the current Recreation Services to fund the usage based costs of 9 Regionally Significant Recreation Facilities that include the: Cowichan Aquatic Centre; Cowichan Community Centre; Cowichan Lake Sports Arena; Cowichan Performing Arts Centre; Cowichan Sportsplex; Frank Jameson Community Centre; Fuller Lake Arena; Kerry Park Recreation Centre; and Shawnigan Lake Community Centre, and annually requisition the greater of up to $35,000,000, or an amount equal to the amount that could be raised by a property tax rate of $1.1954 per $1,000 of the net taxable value of land and improvements within the service area?

Population of municipality

5,047 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

At 2.07 square kilometres, Duncan is Canada’s smallest city. You’ll find it on Vancouver Island’s east side, in the Cowichan Valley between Nanaimo and Victoria.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.