Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Daajing Giids results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Residents in the Village of Daajing Giids will head to the polls on Oct. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Residents in the Village of Daajing Giids will head to the polls on Oct. 15, 2022. Village of Daajing Giids/ Facebook

Residents of the small Vancouver Island community Daajing Giids will head to the polls on Oc. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

In 2018, Kris Olsen won the mayoral race receiving 67 per cent of the vote.

Community members will also be voting on four councillors.

Candidates

Mayor

Kris Olsen (incumbent)

Leslie Johnson

Lisa Pineault

Council 

Kim Claggertt

Jesse Embree (incumbent)

Jim LeMottee

Alanah Mountifield

Ayla Pearson (incumbent)

Connie Young

Population of municipality

852 (2016)

Boundary of the municipality

Daajing Giids, formally known as the Village of Queen Charlotte, is located on Haida Gwaii, along Bearskin Bay in Skidegate Inlet and about 110 kilometres south of Masset on B.C.’s north coast.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

