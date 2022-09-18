B.C. municipal election 2022: Slocan results

Slocan voters will hit the polls on Oct. 15 to cast their ballots in B.C.’s 2022 municipal election.
The West Kootenay village has one mayor and four councillors. Jessica Lunn, who has been mayor since 2014, will seek re-election. She was acclaimed in 2018.
Dave Fredrickson, who served as mayor prior to 2018, is running against her.
The 2018 election saw incumbents Joel Pelletier, Madeleine Perriere and Burly Van Bynen return to the council table, joined by newcomer Ezra Buller. Just two incumbent councillors are seeking re-election in 2022, in a pool of 11 first-time candidates.
Slocan is a small community at the south end of Slocan Lake where the Slocan River begins.
Candidates
Mayor
Dave Fredrickson
Jessica Lunn (incumbent)
Council
Elizabeth Azu
Steve Baal
Shanoon Bennett
Nicol Berinstein
Ezra Buller (incumbent)
Jeremy Buzolitch-Roy
Delaine Hird
Jordan Knott
Heather Marshall
Merina Matthew
Madeleine Perriere (incumbent)
Sophie Teare
Joanna Van Bynen
Population of municipality
379
Boundary of the municipality
Slocan is located at the southern end of Slocan Lake, about 70 kilometres north of Castlegar.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
