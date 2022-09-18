Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Slocan results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The West Kootenay Village of Slocan describes itself as the "Gateway to the Valhallas," a small community at the south end of the Slocan Lake where the Slocan River begins. View image in full screen
The West Kootenay Village of Slocan describes itself as the "Gateway to the Valhallas," a small community at the south end of the Slocan Lake where the Slocan River begins. Facebook/Village of Slocan

Slocan voters will hit the polls on Oct. 15 to cast their ballots in B.C.’s 2022 municipal election.

The West Kootenay village has one mayor and four councillors. Jessica Lunn, who has been mayor since 2014, will seek re-election. She was acclaimed in 2018.

Dave Fredrickson, who served as mayor prior to 2018, is running against her.

The 2018 election saw incumbents Joel Pelletier, Madeleine Perriere and Burly Van Bynen return to the council table, joined by newcomer Ezra Buller. Just two incumbent councillors are seeking re-election in 2022, in a pool of 11 first-time candidates.

Slocan is a small community at the south end of Slocan Lake where the Slocan River begins.

Candidates

Mayor

Trending Stories

Dave Fredrickson

Story continues below advertisement

Jessica Lunn (incumbent)

Council 

Elizabeth Azu

Steve Baal

Shanoon Bennett

Nicol Berinstein

Ezra Buller (incumbent)

Jeremy Buzolitch-Roy

Delaine Hird

Jordan Knott

Heather Marshall

Merina Matthew

Madeleine Perriere (incumbent)

Sophie Teare

Joanna Van Bynen

Population of municipality

379

Boundary of the municipality

Slocan is located at the southern end of Slocan Lake, about 70 kilometres north of Castlegar.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagSlocan tagslocan election tagslocan election results tagSlocan election results 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers