B.C. municipal election 2022: Slocan results

Slocan voters will hit the polls on Oct. 15 to cast their ballots in B.C.’s 2022 municipal election.

The West Kootenay village has one mayor and four councillors. Jessica Lunn, who has been mayor since 2014, will seek re-election. She was acclaimed in 2018.

Dave Fredrickson, who served as mayor prior to 2018, is running against her.

The 2018 election saw incumbents Joel Pelletier, Madeleine Perriere and Burly Van Bynen return to the council table, joined by newcomer Ezra Buller. Just two incumbent councillors are seeking re-election in 2022, in a pool of 11 first-time candidates.

Slocan is a small community at the south end of Slocan Lake where the Slocan River begins.

Candidates

Mayor

Dave Fredrickson

Jessica Lunn (incumbent)

Council

Elizabeth Azu

Steve Baal

Shanoon Bennett

Nicol Berinstein

Ezra Buller (incumbent)

Jeremy Buzolitch-Roy

Delaine Hird

Jordan Knott

Heather Marshall

Merina Matthew

Madeleine Perriere (incumbent)

Sophie Teare

Joanna Van Bynen

Population of municipality

379

Boundary of the municipality

Slocan is located at the southern end of Slocan Lake, about 70 kilometres north of Castlegar.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.