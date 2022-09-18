B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Alberni results

Residents of Port Alberni are set to elect a mayor and six councillors on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Sharie Minions won the 2018 election by capturing more than 32 per cent of the vote against five other candidates.
Candidates
Mayor
Sharie Minions (incumbent)
Tom Verbrugge
Council
Michelle Bisaro
Joshua Dahling
Dustin Dame
Terry Deakin
Jim Del Rio
Seva Dhaliwal
John Douglas
Debbie Haggard (incumbent)
Graham Hughes
Richard Huneault
Wendy Lee Kerr
Sukhdev Krishan
Sandy McRuer
Charles Mealey
Todd Patola
Char Patterson
Ron Paulson (incumbent)
Peter Rueschmann
Cindy Solda (incumbent)
Dan Washington (incumbent)
Carol-Anne Zanette
Population of municipality
18,258 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Port Alberni is a Vancouver Island community that can be found on Alberni Inlet. It’s located about 50 kilometres from Parksville.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
