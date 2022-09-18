Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Alberni results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Port Alberni, B.C. View image in full screen
Port Alberni, B.C. Wikimedia Commons user Kevstan

Residents of Port Alberni are set to elect a mayor and six councillors on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Sharie Minions won the 2018 election by capturing more than 32 per cent of the vote against five other candidates.

Candidates

Mayor

Sharie Minions (incumbent)

Tom Verbrugge

Council 

Michelle Bisaro

Joshua Dahling

Dustin Dame

Terry Deakin

Jim Del Rio

Story continues below advertisement

Seva Dhaliwal

Trending Stories

John Douglas

Debbie Haggard (incumbent)

Graham Hughes

Richard Huneault

Wendy Lee Kerr

Sukhdev Krishan

Sandy McRuer

Charles Mealey

Todd Patola

Char Patterson

Ron Paulson (incumbent)

Peter Rueschmann

Cindy Solda (incumbent)

Dan Washington (incumbent)

Carol-Anne Zanette

Population of municipality

18,258 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Port Alberni is a Vancouver Island community that can be found on Alberni Inlet. It’s located about 50 kilometres from Parksville.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagPort Alberni tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagport alberni election tagPort Alberni election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers