B.C. municipal election 2022: Port Alberni results

Residents of Port Alberni are set to elect a mayor and six councillors on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Sharie Minions won the 2018 election by capturing more than 32 per cent of the vote against five other candidates.

Candidates

Mayor

Sharie Minions (incumbent)

Tom Verbrugge

Council

Michelle Bisaro

Joshua Dahling

Dustin Dame

Terry Deakin

Jim Del Rio

Seva Dhaliwal

John Douglas

Debbie Haggard (incumbent)

Graham Hughes

Richard Huneault

Wendy Lee Kerr

Sukhdev Krishan

Sandy McRuer

Charles Mealey

Todd Patola

Char Patterson

Ron Paulson (incumbent)

Peter Rueschmann

Cindy Solda (incumbent)

Dan Washington (incumbent)

Carol-Anne Zanette

Population of municipality

18,258 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Port Alberni is a Vancouver Island community that can be found on Alberni Inlet. It’s located about 50 kilometres from Parksville.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

