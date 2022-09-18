Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: West Kelowna results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
An aerial view of West Kelowna. View image in full screen
An aerial view of West Kelowna. Global News

Residents of West Kelowna, a rapidly growing city in the Central Okanagan, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

In the 2018 municipal election, Gord Milsom was elected mayor in a landslide result. Milsom garnered 6,050 votes, or 82.8 per cent, with his only challenger, Mary Mandarino, at 17.2 per cent (1,257 votes).

The 2022 general election is Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, with advance polls on October 5, 7, 11 and 13.

Candidates

Mayor

Andrew Kwaczynski

Gord Milsom (incumbent)

Council 

Anthony Bastiaanssen

Tasha Da Silver

Rick de Jong (incumbent)

Rusty Ensign

Jason Friesen (incumbent)

Tom Groat

Stephen Johnston (incumbent)

John S. Martin

Garrett Millsap

Jasmine Jane Naaykens

Dawn Sylvia

Bryden Winsby

Carol Zanon (incumbent)

Population of municipality

38,311 (2021).

Boundary of the municipality

Also located along the shores of Okanagan Lake, the population of West Kelowna increased by 17 per cent between 2016 and 2021.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

