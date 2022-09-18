B.C. municipal election 2022: West Kelowna results

Residents of West Kelowna, a rapidly growing city in the Central Okanagan, will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
In the 2018 municipal election, Gord Milsom was elected mayor in a landslide result. Milsom garnered 6,050 votes, or 82.8 per cent, with his only challenger, Mary Mandarino, at 17.2 per cent (1,257 votes).
The 2022 general election is Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, with advance polls on October 5, 7, 11 and 13.
Candidates
Mayor
Andrew Kwaczynski
Gord Milsom (incumbent)
Council
Anthony Bastiaanssen
Tasha Da Silver
Rick de Jong (incumbent)
Rusty Ensign
Jason Friesen (incumbent)
Tom Groat
Stephen Johnston (incumbent)
John S. Martin
Garrett Millsap
Jasmine Jane Naaykens
Dawn Sylvia
Bryden Winsby
Carol Zanon (incumbent)
Population of municipality
38,311 (2021).
Boundary of the municipality
Also located along the shores of Okanagan Lake, the population of West Kelowna increased by 17 per cent between 2016 and 2021.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
