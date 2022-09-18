B.C. municipal election 2022: Ashcroft results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Ashcroft will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Ashcroft elects one mayor and four councillors to serve a four-year term.

Barbara Roden ran for mayor again after beating out Sandy Agatiello by 319 votes in 2018. She is acclaimed in this election.

Candidates

Mayor

Barbara Roden (acclaimed)

Council

Jonah M Anstett (Jonah M.J. Anstett) (Incumbent)

Jessica M Clement (Jessica Marjorie Clement)

Nadine K Davenport (Incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Joris P Ekering

Doreen E Lambert (Doreen Ena Louise Lambert)

Population of municipality

1,670 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The Thompson River runs right through Ashcroft, a village on desert terrain in B.C.’s Interior. The Highland Valley Road takes you out of Ashcroft and into Elephant Hill Provincial Park, the site of a devastating wildfire that burned almost 200,000 hectares in the summer of 2017.

The community has a rich history that played an important role during the gold rush days and visitors can learn all about the history when visiting the community.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.