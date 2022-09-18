Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Nakusp results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
B.C. municipal election 2022: Nakusp results - image View image in full screen

Residents of Nakusp will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election. Mayor Tom Zeleznik will remain in the role as he is acclaimed.

Tom Zeleznik was elected mayor in 2018 and ran unopposed in the 2022 election. Aidan McLaren-Caux is the sole incumbent councillor seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

Tom Zeleznik (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)

Council 

Dolly (Dawn) Edwards

Mason Hough

Tina Knooihuizen

Jo Law

Aidan McLaren-Caux (Incumbent)

Andreea Myhal

Victoria Youmans

Population of municipality

1,589

Boundary of the municipality

Nakusp is a West Kootenay village located along Upper Arrow Lake. It’s about 105 kilometres south of Revelstoke.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

