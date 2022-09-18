B.C. municipal election 2022: Nakusp results

Residents of Nakusp will be voting for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election. Mayor Tom Zeleznik will remain in the role as he is acclaimed.
Tom Zeleznik was elected mayor in 2018 and ran unopposed in the 2022 election. Aidan McLaren-Caux is the sole incumbent councillor seeking re-election.
Candidates
Mayor
Tom Zeleznik (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)
Council
Dolly (Dawn) Edwards
Mason Hough
Tina Knooihuizen
Jo Law
Aidan McLaren-Caux (Incumbent)
Andreea Myhal
Victoria Youmans
Population of municipality
1,589
Boundary of the municipality
Nakusp is a West Kootenay village located along Upper Arrow Lake. It’s about 105 kilometres south of Revelstoke.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
