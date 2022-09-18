B.C. municipal election 2022: Cache Creek results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Cache Creek will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Santo Talarico is the current mayor after picking up 230 votes to defeat incumbent John Ranta in 2018. He is running again.

Candidates

Mayor

Wendy Coomber

Annette Pittman

John Ranta (Peter Alan John Ranta)

Santo Talarico (incumbent)

Council

Kelly Debert

Jim Douglas (James Douglas)

David Dubois

Karla Hein

Sue Peters (Susan Peters) (incumbent)

Carmen Ranta

Population of municipality

969 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

On one side of Elephant Hill Provincial Park, you’ll find Ashcroft. On the other, you’ll find Cache Creek just north of Boston Bar. It’s located in the Thompson-Nicola Region.

The origin of Cache Creek’s name is something of a mystery. Some have said it came from a stagecoach robbery that happened during the Gold Rush, in which one of the robbers buried what they stole in a creek bed.

Another account has it that fur traders “cached” supplies in the valley junction.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.