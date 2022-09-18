B.C. municipal election 2022: Oak Bay results

Oak Bay residents will only need to vote for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Kevin Murdoch was acclaimed for his second term as mayor after running unopposed. Five of the six current council members are seeking re-election, among several new faces and some who ran in 2018.
Below is the full list of mayoral and councillor candidates in Oak Bay.
Candidates
Mayor
Kevin Murdoch (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)
Council
Andrew Appleton (Incumbent)
Hazel Braithwaite (Incumbent)
Raymon Farmere
Cairine Green (Incumbent)
Roxanne Helme
Esther Paterson (Incumbent)
Carrie Smart (Caroline Smart)
Lesley Watson
Eric Wood Zhelka (Incumbent)
Population of municipality
17,990 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Oak Bay is located at the southern tip of Vancouver Island, around four kilometres east of Victoria.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
Comments