Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Oak Bay results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Betty Honsinger - Oak Bay. View image in full screen
Betty Honsinger - Oak Bay.

Oak Bay residents will only need to vote for their next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Kevin Murdoch was acclaimed for his second term as mayor after running unopposed. Five of the six current council members are seeking re-election, among several new faces and some who ran in 2018.

Below is the full list of mayoral and councillor candidates in Oak Bay.

Candidates

Mayor

Kevin Murdoch (Incumbent) (Acclaimed)

Council 

Andrew Appleton (Incumbent)

Hazel Braithwaite (Incumbent)

Raymon Farmere

Cairine Green (Incumbent)

Roxanne Helme

Esther Paterson (Incumbent)

Carrie Smart (Caroline Smart)

Lesley Watson

Eric Wood Zhelka (Incumbent)

Population of municipality

17,990 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Oak Bay is located at the southern tip of Vancouver Island, around four kilometres east of Victoria.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

