Alberta, Ontario premiers set to share stage in Calgary to talk energy policy

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are set to share the stage in Calgary Monday to talk energy.

The leaders will be in the city’s downtown to talk about how to best get Canada’s natural resources to market in a world of fluctuating politics and conflicts.

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Smith has placed energy at the centre of her government’s agenda, particularly the need to get more oil to the British Columbia coast and from there to markets in Asia.

It also comes as Canada navigates an ongoing tariff war with the United States.

Smith has rejected using oil as leverage in the tariff battle with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ford, however, has publicly stated he does not agree oil should be off the table, but says both he and Smith agree more oil needs to flow within Canada.