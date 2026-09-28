Canada needs more ‘urgency’ in rebuilding its military: ex-defence chief

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16 comments

  1. Gord D
    September 28, 2026 at 12:13 pm

    Why didn’t he do any of that when he was CDS?

  2. Ben
    September 28, 2026 at 12:07 pm

    The idea that Canada would introduce conscription because one member of the EU MAY introduce conscription is false. Really a canard!

  3. Anonymous
    September 28, 2026 at 11:58 am

    Carney getting closer to the EU could be dangerous for our young people. Germany is taking steps to bring in conscription again and Carney just signed an intelligence pact to get closer ties. Today our military says we have bolster numbers faster and there is no faster way than conscription

  4. Anonymous
    September 28, 2026 at 11:54 am

    Ah Global that great censorship tool of the Carney government. It is sure getting close to 1984 censorship when they remove logical and valid comments that criticize Carney and the Liberals.

  5. Anonymous
    September 28, 2026 at 11:54 am

    Signing a security deal with Germany and students protesting against conscription in Germany. Today our military says we need to bolster numbers faster well conscription would be a fast way of getting military personnel

  6. Anonymous
    September 28, 2026 at 11:52 am

    Today in Germany there were demonstrations in a hundred cities by an estimated 40,000 young people against having to take medical exams in preparation for conscription into their military. Maybe Carney will also consider boosting our military by conscription considering Germany is his new best friend and that he already floated the idea of a trained civilian force.

  7. Anonymous
    September 28, 2026 at 11:35 am

    Canada disarmed the majority of people who might have been interested in joining. Government will jail you for defending your property but expects people to fight for them?

  8. Anonymous
    September 28, 2026 at 11:32 am

    Hey Ben, was this a good idea by Trudeau? Is the funding you speak of?

    “Canadian soldiers carry guns in ‘full fighting order’ at Toronto’s Khalsa Day — the Forces called it ‘misguided’”

  9. Anonymous
    September 28, 2026 at 11:30 am

    Remember when the Trudeau government thought it would be a good idea to put together a loosely organized troops of our soldiers who happened to be Sikh, and ask them to march in the Kalsa Day parade, with weapons in their hands no less? That was the focus of the JT government. Optics, not proper funding.

  10. Rodney Dangerfield
    September 28, 2026 at 11:29 am

    Don’t sign up for the military…unless you want to die for the rich men who profit from war.

  11. On The Side Lines
    September 28, 2026 at 11:22 am

    Feeling Curious ? BWA HA HA HA ! Forward to Justin Trudeau the weirdo

  12. SRP204
    September 28, 2026 at 11:19 am

    DDon’t laugh, but maybe the military should do some recruiting at these homeless camps and at the social services offices , around Canada. The military does offer a home and career, for those who are falling through the cracks. The one thing the military does well is their aptitude testing, which finds what you are good at. The military community tends to embrace those who feel disenfranchised and gives them a shot at a life long career. Slackers are weeded out quickly and I don’t endorse mandatory service, but the military needs more members and the homeless need a ray of hope.

  13. f­i­l­l­b­o­a­r­d­s­.­c­o­m/girls33
    September 28, 2026 at 11:10 am

    🔥 “Feeling curious? Meet confident, flirty women ready to chat.”………………..> click profile

  14. Ben
    September 28, 2026 at 11:00 am

    Harper cut military spending to 1% of GDP. Trudeau raised it to 1.35%, and Carney pushed it further to 2%. Eyre has a point. Bureaucratic and political foot dragging by both the Conservatives and Liberals are to blame here. We need to proceed with due haste.

  15. Annette
    September 28, 2026 at 10:58 am

    GREAT

  16. Push the narrative to cover Carney's failures
    September 28, 2026 at 10:37 am

    Eyre is definitely an Elbozo and sounds like part of the Liberal Propagandist team

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Politics

Canada needs more ‘urgency’ in rebuilding its military: ex-defence chief

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted September 28, 2026 10:33 am
3 min read
Click to play video: '‘Much more of a sense of urgency’ needed in military procurement: ex-military chief'
‘Much more of a sense of urgency’ needed in military procurement: ex-military chief
Gen. Wayne Eyre was Chief of the Defence Staff during one of the most divisive and controversial times in the history of the Canadian Armed Forces. Now retired, he's penned his memoirs about lessons learned during that time. It's a rare public effort for a Canadian general, and he tells 'The West Block' first about "Into the Breach: A Soldier's Story."
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Rapid change in both the political and physical world must be met with a greater sense of urgency in rebuilding the Canadian Armed Forces, says retired Gen. Wayne Eyre, former chief of the defence staff.

Speaking to The West Block host Jeff Semple in an interview that aired Sunday, Eyre said he’s been encouraged by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s pledge to make generational investments in the CAF and bring Canada’s defence spending up to par with NATO allies.

But Eyre warned that the government needs to ensure Canadians understand the threats the country faces in order to maintain public support to foot the bill.

“The real danger, the critical vulnerability that the government is going to face, is if the berating from south of the border changes, and the very real threats to our country remain, the government will lose their social licence to continue,” Eyre said in the interview.

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“And that’s why they need to lead through this moment, continue to educate Canadians on the very real threats to our sovereignty, our security and our way of life.”

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After years of lagging behind NATO allies, the Carney government announced in 2025 that Canada expected to hit the alliance’s target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence that year.

The government’s 2025 budget committed the government to grow defence spending to four per cent of GDP by the end of the decade, but has yet to reveal a plan to reach that target.

The price tag will be substantial, and is not yet fully accounted for in the government’s fiscal framework. A Global News analysis of the government’s 2026 Spring Economic Statement suggests Canada will need to spend a total of $163 billion on an annual basis to meet the four per cent commitment by 2030 — $34.9 billion more annually on core defence spending compared to the government’s 2025 budget.

Asked about the lack of transparency around defence spending plans, Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in January to stay tuned to the government’s 2026 budget, expected later this year.

“Obviously when we’re going to present Budget 2026 … we’ll be looking at measures to make the Canadian economy strong and make sure that, you know, the systems and procurement we’re doing meet the NATO requirement, but at the same time that the Canadian economy can finance these big investments,” Champagne said.

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Eyre said time is of the essence, because defence investments take time to translate into actual new capabilities and “readiness” — which he defined as “our ability to respond fast enough with enough forces long enough” to a crisis.

The retired general said the CAF’s readiness has been suffering for a long time — from the end of the Cold War to the war in Afghanistan — and it can’t be changed overnight.

“We need a sense of urgency, much more of a sense of urgency in getting things done. The security environment is changing so rapidly, whether its geopolitical reordering, whether its technology, whether it’s climate change, all of those mean there’s multiple future scenarios that we could face and need to be prepared for,” Eyre told Semple.

“In the face of that uncertainty, the nation’s ultimate insurance policy is the military. And so getting things done as quickly as possible in terms of capability procurement? Essential.”

With files from Global’s Jillian Piper.

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