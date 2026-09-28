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3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    September 28, 2026 at 3:56 pm

    @ St – The only people that think Canada is dead are the cranky minority that Smith is indulging with her referendum questions. That’s maybe about half of the UCP supporters in Alberta. Everyone else thinks that things are OK under Carney and the Liberals.

    Just another monkey flinging it’s poop.

  2. St
    September 28, 2026 at 3:40 pm

    Canada is dead

    Thank a liberal voter.

  3. Glenn
    September 28, 2026 at 3:34 pm

    Must be scrapping the barrel.

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Politics

Former British PM David Cameron says Alberta separatism vote unlike Brexit

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2026 3:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ipsos poll on Alberta referendum initiatives shows the majority plan to vote to remain'
Ipsos poll on Alberta referendum initiatives shows the majority plan to vote to remain
With just weeks left in the referendum campaign, new polling for Global News by Ipsos has found the majority of Albertans plan to vote to remain in Canada. Heather Yourex-West breaks down the data.
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The former leader of the United Kingdom during the Brexit referendum says you can’t compare that debate to Alberta’s prospective split from Canada.

David Cameron largely avoided talking directly about the Alberta separatism debate when speaking at an energy leadership conference in downtown Calgary on Monday morning.

But Cameron says that Alberta’s vote toward secession in October is about the future of a country rather than the United Kingdom’s membership in a trade association.

Click to play video: 'Road to the Referendum: U of A political scientist on similarities to Brexit movement'
Road to the Referendum: U of A political scientist on similarities to Brexit movement

Cameron led the United Kingdom for six years leading up to the 2016 vote to split the United Kingdom from the European Union.

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Also speaking about the proposition for Scotland to become an independent country in 2014, he called the idea of a fragmented United Kingdom a tragedy.

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However, he also says not calling the Scottish independence referendum would have been built resentment and worsened the situation.

“I was very nervous about it because if you have a referendum, you can’t guarantee what the results are going to be,” Cameron said Monday at a conference while speaking about the independence vote in Scotland.

Click to play video: 'Carney compares Alberta separatism to Brexit, calls it a ‘dangerous bluff’'
Carney compares Alberta separatism to Brexit, calls it a ‘dangerous bluff’

— More to come…

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