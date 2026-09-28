Quebec election campaign entering final week as voters start to cast early ballots

The Quebec election campaign is entering its final stretch.
Leaders have a week left to pitch to voters ahead of election day on Oct. 5.
Voters can vote early today from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and final day of advance polling.
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Those who attended advance polls on Sunday told The Canadian Press issues such as health care, the economy, language and the environment were central to their vote.
Talk of possible U.S. interference in the elections dominated the conversation on the campaign trail this weekend.
Rivals criticized claims by Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette that American officials might try to support the sovereigntist Parti Québecois to weaken Canada.
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