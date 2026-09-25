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Politics

Quebec party leaders wrapping up another week of election campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2026 8:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Just 13 days before Quebec’s election, 40% of voters remain undecided'
Just 13 days before Quebec’s election, 40% of voters remain undecided
WATCH: Just 13 days before Quebec's election, 40% of voters remain undecided
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Quebec political party leaders are out campaigning on the 30th day of the provincial election campaign.

Leaders of the Coalition Avenir Québec, the Quebec Liberal Party, Québec solidaire, the Parti Québécois and the Conservative Party of Quebec are all continuing their efforts to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 5 election.

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Immigration and artificial intelligence were among the major themes on the campaign trail on Thursday.

Liberal Leader Charles Milliard accused PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon of being stubborn for planning to significantly reduce the number of immigrants, and said the plan will harm Quebec.

The PQ has pledged to cut the number of temporary immigrants in Quebec from 500,000 to 250,000.

For his party, St-Pierre Plamondon spent the day in meetings, including a visit to city hall where he met with Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada.

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