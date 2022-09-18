B.C. municipal election 2022: Lytton results

Residents of Lytton will be voting for a new mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election – the second vote for the community since last year’s devastating wildfire.

Current Mayor Jan Polderman will not seek re-election after being acclaimed to the top seat in 2018. Three new candidates have put forward their names.

Following the summer 2021 wildfire that all but destroyed the Village of Lytton, two of the community’s four councillors resigned before the end of the year. Melissa Michell and Ross Urquhart were elected in an April 2022 byelection, however, Michell will be the sole incumbent running this October with four other candidates.

Since many Village of Lytton residents have been displaced due to the wildfire, special circumstances have been created to consider who are residents and eligible voters. The information can be found on the Village of Lytton website.

Candidates

Mayor

Edith M Loring-Kuhanga

Willie Nelson (William Izak Ocelot Morris-Nelson)

Denise D O’Connor

Council

Jessoa Lightfoot

Nonie McCann (Winona McCann)

Melissa K Michell (Incumbent)

Ken D Pite (Kenneth Donaldson Pite)

Jennifer A Thoss

Population of municipality

210 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Lytton is a village in the Fraser Canyon, located along the Fraser River and the Lytton-Lillooet Highway in B.C.’s Interior. It can be found 84 kilometres south of Cache Creek.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.