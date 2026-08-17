Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. D Channon
    August 17, 2026 at 8:14 pm

    As a person that will vote in this riding it will be somewhat hard to make a decision with the political mess that we have today! The UCP really needs to distance it self from the separatist movement that has been created under their leadership. The NDP needs to get rid of their socialist ways and also their leader that is a narcissistic person like Trump and Trudeau. Not many options but I will vote as that is our rightful proper thing to do.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Smith calls byelection in Calgary-Shaw, vote to take place Sept. 14

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2026 7:35 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta cabinet shakeup as Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz quits'
Alberta cabinet shakeup as Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz quits
RELATED: Provincial Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz is quitting cabinet and says she will also soon be leaving the Alberta legislature altogether. As Erik Bay reports, it means Premier Danielle Smith has to change up her inner circle. – Jan 1, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has called a byelection in a southern Calgary riding for Sept. 14.

Residents in Calgary-Shaw have been without a legislature representative since May, when former United Conservative Party cabinet minister Rebecca Schulz resigned her seat.

Both Smith’s UCP and the Opposition NDP named candidates for the riding in June.

Smith, in a statement Monday, said her party’s candidate, Mike Derry, is community-minded and understands challenges that families and business owners are facing.

“He will be a strong voice for Calgary-Shaw and help us keep taxes low, keep communities safe and grow an economy that continues creating good jobs,” Smith said.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi said Calgarians should put their trust in his party’s candidate, Kyle Campbell, and send a message to the premier that they don’t want a government that caters to separatists.

“Albertans deserve a government focused on lowering the cost of living, jobs, and great public services like health care and education,” Nenshi said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Albertans don’t have to stand for this government.”

The newly created Progressive Tory Party, led by former UCP cabinet minister Peter Guthrie, is also expected to run a candidate in the byelection.

Elections Alberta says unofficial results will be shared after polls close on voting day.

The riding, created in 1986, has historically voted conservative with the Opposition NDP winning the seat only once in 2015 as part of what’s known as the “orange wave” that brought former premier Rachel Notley into government.

Smith had said last month that she would wait for summer to pass before calling the byelection, saying it was a time of year that Albertans largely weren’t paying attention to politics.

Schulz, who served as Smith’s environment minister from 2023 to the end of 2025, has become an executive with Whitecap Resources, a major oil and gas producer in Alberta, since leaving office.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices