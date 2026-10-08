B.C. Conservatives back in battleground Surrey on election trail

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The B.C. Conservatives will spend their second consecutive day campaigning in Surrey, a critical battleground in the provincial election.

The Conservatives say interim leader Lorne Doerkson will be in Surrey to make a policy announcement a day after being in the city to roll out promises for businesses that include eliminating the PST on some equipment.

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Surrey is British Columbia’s second-largest municipality and includes 10 of the 93 electoral ridings that are up for grabs when voters go to the polls on Oct. 24.

The region was in the election spotlight in 2024 when Garry Begg won Surrey-Guildford by just 22 votes, securing a one-seat majority in the legislature for the NDP.

NDP Leader David Eby was in Surrey on Wednesday to roll out promises including loans of up to $1 million for small and medium-sized businesses affected by tariffs.

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The Conservatives won six of Surrey’s 10 seats in 2024, though one of those legislators, Elenore Sturko, is now on the ballot as leader of the rival CentreBC party.