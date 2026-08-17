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3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    August 17, 2026 at 7:55 pm

    Kudos on doing the right thing, for a change

  2. Peter
    August 17, 2026 at 7:50 pm

    There is plenty of space in the far north of Alberta away from large residential areas. Build them there. They also have longer winters, so less cooling required.

  3. Paul
    August 17, 2026 at 6:49 pm

    Never understood why they wanted to build it so close to Olds.

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‘Not suitable’: Utilities commission rejects power plant for Olds, Alta., data centre

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2026 6:41 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Olds data centre application resubmitted for review'
Olds data centre application resubmitted for review
WATCH from April 8, 2026: Synapse Data Center Inc. has resubmitted its request to the Alberta Utilities Commission to build a massive data centre near Olds after the initial application was denied. As Meghan Cobb reports, some residents worry their concerns still aren't being heard.  – Apr 8, 2026
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The Alberta Utilities Commission has denied an application to build a natural gas plant that would have powered a massive data centre complex in the small agricultural town of Olds, Alta.

Synapse Real Estate Corp. had proposed a 10-building campus with 1.4 gigawatts of power generation — about enough to power the city of Edmonton.

The plan also included 1.8 gigawatts of emergency and backup diesel generation.

But the commission, in a decision published Monday, said the site won’t work.

“The project is too close to the surrounding community, and Synapse failed to demonstrate any compelling justification for selecting that location,” the commission said.

“The site is simply not suitable for the proposed development.”

Many residents in the town of 10,000 voiced fervent opposition to the project within town limits.

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They are concerned about noise, pollution, home values, safety and strain on local health care and emergency services.

Olds is 80 kilometres north of Calgary.

An artist's rendition of the massive new data centre, which the Town of Olds called a $10-billion investment that would create 2,000 construction jobs and more than 1,000 long-term, highly-skilled jobs. View image in full screen
An artist’s rendition of the massive new data centre, which the Town of Olds called a $10-billion investment that would create 2,000 construction jobs and more than 1,000 long-term, highly-skilled jobs. Source: Synapse

The commission noted strong local interest. It said it had received applications from about 1,500 parties wanting to participate in hearings. It granted standing to more than 900.

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Typical proceedings would attract a few hundred applicants.

The Alberta government has been courting big tech companies to set up shop in the province but is prioritizing projects that provide their own power for their data centres in order to not overburden the grid.

Data centres house computer servers and other hardware needed to power many facets of technology.

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With the advent of artificial intelligence and the enormous processing power needed to train and run large language models, questions are being raised over whether they are worth the environmental impact and electricity demand.

The commission is tasked with determining whether the accompanying power infrastructure is in the public interest, but decisions around zoning and land use for data centres fall to municipalities.

The town government has seen data centre development as an opportunity for increased tax revenue and local employment.

It said it had not received a development permit application from Synapse.

“Throughout this process, the town has maintained that development must meet the required safety, environmental and regulatory standards before it can proceed,” the town said on its website Monday.

“The AUC’s review is an important part of those checks and balances, and we respect its decision.”

Click to play video: 'Poll reveals AI data centre worries as Alberta encourages investment'
Poll reveals AI data centre worries as Alberta encourages investment

Data centre development has stoked consternation elsewhere in the province.

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Meta Platforms Inc., the tech titan behind Facebook and Instagram, announced plans last month to build a $13-billion data centre complex in Sturgeon County, north of Edmonton.

It would be linked up to an adjacent power plant to be built by Pembina Pipeline Corp., Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and Kineticor Asset Management.

Hundreds of people gathered outside of Sturgeon County’s office earlier this month to protest the Meta data centre plant.

Last month, a rural municipality bordering Calgary voted to pause new data centre proposals while the Rocky View County government works to pin down the rules that apply to such projects.

The provincial government has announced it is holding a series of town halls in the coming weeks to gauge residents’ views on data centre development.

Click to play video: 'Why there’s growing pushback against AI data centres'
Why there’s growing pushback against AI data centres

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