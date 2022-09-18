B.C. municipal election 2022: Vancouver results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Vancouver will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Kennedy Stewart was elected as the next mayor of Vancouver in 2018.

The former NDP MP narrowly defeated mayoral candidate Ken Sim by 984 votes, in a competition that ended up much closer than many analysts had expected.

Both candidates are running again in this election.

Candidates

Mayor

Leona Brown

Golok Buday

Ping Chan

Ryan Charmley

Mike Hansen

Fred Harding

Colleen Hardwick

Mark Marissen

Imtiaz Popat

Francoise Raunet

Satwant Shottha

Ken Sim

Kennedy Stewart (Incumbent)

Dante Teti

Lewis Villegas

Council

Elaine Allan

K R Alm

Dulcy Anderson

Jeanette Ashe

Honieh Barzegari

Cinnamon Bhayani

Rebecca Bligh (Incumbent)

Lesli Boldt

Iona Bonamis

Mark Bowen

Christine Boyle (Incumbent)

Cleta Brown

Hilary Brown

Adriane Carr (Incumbent)

Ken Charko

David Chin

Ian Cromwell

Melissa De Genova (Incumbent)

Dominic Denofrio

Lisa Dominato (Incumbent)

Amy “Evil Genius” Fox

Mauro Francis

Marlo Franson

Pete Fry GREEN (Incumbent)

Asha Hayer

May He

Sarah Kirby-Yung (Incumbent)

Mike Klassen

Morning Lee

Tim Ly

Jeremy Mackenzie

Stuart Mackinnon

Peter Meiszner

Brian Montague

Sean Nardi

Param Nijjar

Matthew Norris

Morgane Oger

Sean Orr

Breen Ouellette

Amie Peacock

Kyra Philbert

Grace Quan

Ragini Venkat Rankin

Eric Redmond

Stephen P Roberts

Marie Noelle Rosa

Alvin Singh

Devyani Singh

Stephanie Smith

Jean Swanson (Incumbent)

Bill Tieleman

Nancy Trigueros

Tessica Truong

Lina Vargas

Tanya Webking

Michael Wiebe (Incumbent)

Russil Wvong

Arezo Zarrabian

Lenny Zhou

School Trustee

Rahul Aggarwal 羅家衛

Matiul Alam

Rory Brown

Steve Cardwell

Lois Chan-Pedley

Alfred Chien

Kyla Epstein

Preeti Fairdkot

Aaron Fedora

Janet Fraser

Nadina Goodine

Heming Hopkins

Victoria Jung

Milan Kljajic 夏•米男

Aaron Leung

Zelda Levine

Karin Litzcke

Suzie Mah 馬陳小珠

Kera McArthur

Nick Poppell

Jennifer Reddy

Christopher JK Richardson

Krista Sigurdson

Gavin Somers

Amanda Tengco

Hilary Thomson

Rocco Trigueros

Ashley Vaughan

Allan Wong 黃偉倫

Karina Zeidler

Josh Zhang

Park Board Commissioner

Patrick Audley

Tricia Barker

Brennan Bastyovanszky

James Buckshon

Nick Charrette

Laura Christensen

Steven Craig

Tom Digby

Carla Frenkel

Gwen Giesbrecht

Angela Kate Haer

Maria Hassan

Marie-Claire Howard

John Irwin

Serena Jackson

Scott Jensen

Kumi Kimura

Kathleen Larsen

Chris Livingstone

Liam Murphy Menard

Michelle Mollineaux

Dave Pasin 戴夫·帕辛

Andrea Pinochet-Escudero

Tricia Riley

Tiyaltelut Kristen Rivers

RollerGirl

Dehara September

Tracy D Smith

Caitlin Stockwell

Jason Upton

Jas Virdi

Olga Zarudina

Referendum questions for Vancouver voters.

Population of municipality

662,248 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

B.C.’s biggest city is in Metro Vancouver and bordered by Burnaby, the Fraser River, English Bay and the Burrard Inlet.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

