Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Vancouver results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The downtown Vancouver skyline is silhouetted at sunset on Monday, July 11, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The downtown Vancouver skyline is silhouetted at sunset on Monday, July 11, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

Residents of Vancouver will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Kennedy Stewart was elected as the next mayor of Vancouver in 2018.

The former NDP MP narrowly defeated mayoral candidate Ken Sim by 984 votes, in a competition that ended up much closer than many analysts had expected.

Both candidates are running again in this election.

Candidates

Mayor

Leona Brown

Golok Buday

Ping Chan

Ryan Charmley

Mike Hansen

Fred Harding

Colleen Hardwick

Mark Marissen

Imtiaz Popat

Francoise Raunet

Satwant Shottha

Ken Sim

Kennedy Stewart (Incumbent)

Dante Teti

Lewis Villegas

Council 

Elaine Allan
K R Alm
Dulcy Anderson
Jeanette Ashe
Honieh Barzegari
Cinnamon Bhayani
Rebecca Bligh (Incumbent)
Lesli Boldt
Iona Bonamis
Mark Bowen
Christine Boyle (Incumbent)
Cleta Brown
Hilary Brown
Adriane Carr (Incumbent)
Ken Charko
David Chin
Ian Cromwell
Melissa De Genova (Incumbent)
Dominic Denofrio
Lisa Dominato (Incumbent)
Amy “Evil Genius” Fox
Mauro Francis
Marlo Franson
Pete Fry GREEN (Incumbent)
Asha Hayer
May He
Sarah Kirby-Yung (Incumbent)
Mike Klassen
Morning Lee
Tim Ly
Jeremy Mackenzie
Stuart Mackinnon
Peter Meiszner
Brian Montague
Sean Nardi
Param Nijjar
Matthew Norris
Morgane Oger
Sean Orr
Breen Ouellette
Amie Peacock
Kyra Philbert
Grace Quan
Ragini Venkat Rankin
Eric Redmond
Stephen P Roberts
Marie Noelle Rosa
Alvin Singh
Devyani Singh
Stephanie Smith
Jean Swanson (Incumbent)
Bill Tieleman
Nancy Trigueros
Tessica Truong
Lina Vargas
Tanya Webking
Michael Wiebe (Incumbent)
Russil Wvong
Arezo Zarrabian
Lenny Zhou

School Trustee

Rahul Aggarwal 羅家衛
Matiul Alam
Rory Brown
Steve Cardwell
Lois Chan-Pedley
Alfred Chien
Kyla Epstein
Preeti Fairdkot
Aaron Fedora
Janet Fraser
Nadina Goodine
Heming Hopkins
Victoria Jung
Milan Kljajic 夏•米男
Aaron Leung
Zelda Levine
Karin Litzcke
Suzie Mah 馬陳小珠
Kera McArthur
Nick Poppell
Jennifer Reddy
Christopher JK Richardson
Krista Sigurdson
Gavin Somers
Amanda Tengco
Hilary Thomson
Rocco Trigueros
Ashley Vaughan
Allan Wong 黃偉倫
Karina Zeidler
Josh Zhang

Park Board Commissioner

Patrick Audley
Tricia Barker
Brennan Bastyovanszky
James Buckshon
Nick Charrette
Laura Christensen
Steven Craig
Tom Digby
Carla Frenkel
Gwen Giesbrecht
Angela Kate Haer
Maria Hassan
Marie-Claire Howard
John Irwin
Serena Jackson
Scott Jensen
Kumi Kimura
Kathleen Larsen
Chris Livingstone
Liam Murphy Menard
Michelle Mollineaux
Dave Pasin 戴夫·帕辛
Andrea Pinochet-Escudero
Tricia Riley
Tiyaltelut Kristen Rivers
RollerGirl
Dehara September
Tracy D Smith
Caitlin Stockwell
Jason Upton
Jas Virdi
Olga Zarudina

Referendum questions for Vancouver voters.

Population of municipality

662,248 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

B.C.’s biggest city is in Metro Vancouver and bordered by Burnaby, the Fraser River, English Bay and the Burrard Inlet.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

