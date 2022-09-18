B.C. municipal election 2022: Barriere results

Send this page to someone via email

Community members in Barriere will vote for six councillors, but not a mayor, in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Incumbent Mayor Ward Stamer first won in 2018, capturing 71.5 per cent of the vote, and this time, has won by acclimation.

Candidates

Mayor

Ward Stamer (acclaimed)

Council

Judy M Armstrong (incumbent)

Marguerite M Dodds (Marguerite Mary Dodds)

Alan Fortin (Alan Fortin) (incumbent)

Scott Kershaw (Scott Kershaw) (incumbent)

Rob Kerslake (Robert Kerslake) (incumbent)

Donna Kibble (incumbent)

Louise Lodge (Louise Lodge)

Colin K McInnis (Colin McInnis)

Lance Naylor

Michelle Rutschke (Michelle Rutschke)

Amanda Sabyan (incumbent)

Debbie Sherman (Deborah Sherman)

Robert W Veitch (Robert Veitch)

Population of municipality

1,765 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Located in the Lower North Thompson Valley, Barriere is a district municipality where the North Thompson and Barriere Rivers converge. It’s located about 60 kilometres north of Kamloops.

