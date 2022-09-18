Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Mission results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Sunset over Mission, B.C. View image in full screen
Sunset over Mission, B.C. Colin Banfield

Residents of Mission will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Pam Alexis dispatched ex-B.C. cabinet minister Randy Hawes as mayor in 2018. Neither Alexis, nor Hawes, is running again.

Candidates

Mayor

H.S. Kenny Braich

Dustin Hiles

Paul Horn

Council 

Earl Babich

Pash Brar

Mark Davies

Arsh Dhaliwal

Angel Elias

Jag Gill

Carol Hamilton

Shailu Handa

Ken Herar

Paul Hockridge

Brandon Kealey

Candace Koch

Steve McLay

Tyler McStravick

Sabastien Obi

Danny Plecas

Population of municipality

41,519 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The District of Mission is located north of the Fraser River, across from Abbotsford and west of Hatzic.

B.C.’s oldest dwelling is at the site of the former Coast Salish village, which is believed to be 9,000 years old.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

