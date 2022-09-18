B.C. municipal election 2022: Mission results

Residents of Mission will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.
Pam Alexis dispatched ex-B.C. cabinet minister Randy Hawes as mayor in 2018. Neither Alexis, nor Hawes, is running again.
Candidates
Mayor
H.S. Kenny Braich
Dustin Hiles
Paul Horn
Council
Earl Babich
Pash Brar
Mark Davies
Arsh Dhaliwal
Angel Elias
Jag Gill
Carol Hamilton
Shailu Handa
Ken Herar
Paul Hockridge
Brandon Kealey
Candace Koch
Steve McLay
Tyler McStravick
Sabastien Obi
Danny Plecas
Population of municipality
41,519 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
The District of Mission is located north of the Fraser River, across from Abbotsford and west of Hatzic.
B.C.’s oldest dwelling is at the site of the former Coast Salish village, which is believed to be 9,000 years old.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
