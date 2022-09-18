B.C. municipal election 2022: Alert Bay results

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Alert Bay will cast their votes for the village’s next council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election on Oct. 15.

Dennis Buchanan was acclaimed as mayor four years ago and again this time to lead the community on Cormorant Island, northeast of Vancouver Island, for another four years.

All four councillors are also seeking re-election, along with a fifth candidate, Casey A. Chapman.

The ‘Namgis First Nation would bring people who had died to Cormorant Island, but the nation also lived there seasonally. Settlement happened on the island between 1865 and 1870, and that led to the creation of the Village of Alert Bay.

The bay was so named for HMS Alert, an English naval ship that surveyed the coast.

Candidates

Mayor

Dennis Buchanan (acclaimed)

Council

Casey Chapman

Kane Gordon (incumbent)

Lisanne Granger (incumbent)

Larry Hill (incumbent)

Veronica McGregor (incumbent)

Population of municipality

449 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Located on Cormorant Island, Alert Bay can be found off Telegraph Cove, between northern Vancouver Island and Sointula.

