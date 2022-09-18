B.C. municipal election 2022: Tahsis results

Residents of the small village of Tahsis will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Incumbent Mayor Martin Davis won in the 2018 election with more than 50 per cent of the vote against two other candidates.
Candidates
Mayor
Martin Davis (incumbent)
Pascal Pelletier
Council
Samuel Adams
Mervyn Brown
Douglas Elliott
Sarah Fowler (incumbent)
Shawna Gagne
Meggan Joseph
Cheryl Northcott (incumbent)
Elena Puente
Population of municipality
393 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Tahsis can be found on Vancouver Island’s west coast, at the head of Tahsis Inlet.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
