Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Tahsis results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Tahsis. View image in full screen
Tahsis. Facebook/Village of Tahsis

Residents of the small village of Tahsis will be heading to the polls on Oct. 15 for the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Martin Davis won in the 2018 election with more than 50 per cent of the vote against two other candidates.

Candidates

Mayor

Martin Davis (incumbent)

Pascal Pelletier

Council 

Samuel Adams

Trending Stories

Mervyn Brown

Douglas Elliott

Sarah Fowler (incumbent)

Shawna Gagne

Meggan Joseph

Cheryl Northcott (incumbent)

Elena Puente

Population of municipality

393 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Tahsis can be found on Vancouver Island’s west coast, at the head of Tahsis Inlet.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

