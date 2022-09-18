Menu

Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Langley City results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
The City of Langley from above. View image in full screen
The City of Langley from above. City of Langley

Langley voters will have plenty of choices for councillors but only two mayoral candidates when they head to the polls this Oct. 15 in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Mayor Val van den Broek was elected in 2018, beating out the projected favourite Peter Fassbender by just over 200 votes. This year, however, she will only face one opponent, Nathan J Pachal, who has been a councillor since the 2016 byelection.

Candidates

Mayor

Nathan J Pachal

Val van den Broek (Valaria van den Broek) (Incumbent)

Council 

Paul Albrecht (Incumbent)

Shelley F Coburn

Gurjit Dhillon

Jennifer Elderkin

Jeff D Jacobs (Jeffrey)

Teri James (Incumbent)

Delaney Mack

Gayle Martin (Incumbent)

Cherise Okeymow

Mike Solyom

David J Stingl

Rudy J Storteboom (Incumbent)

Rosemary H Wallace (Incumbent)

Leith White

Population of municipality

28,963 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

About 10 sq. km in size, the City of Langley is located in the Fraser Valley, west of Surrey and east of Abbotsford. Geographically, it is surrounded by the Township of Langley, which covers a larger area.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

