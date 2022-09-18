B.C. municipal election 2022: Langley City results

Langley voters will have plenty of choices for councillors but only two mayoral candidates when they head to the polls this Oct. 15 in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Mayor Val van den Broek was elected in 2018, beating out the projected favourite Peter Fassbender by just over 200 votes. This year, however, she will only face one opponent, Nathan J Pachal, who has been a councillor since the 2016 byelection.
Candidates
Mayor
Nathan J Pachal
Val van den Broek (Valaria van den Broek) (Incumbent)
Council
Paul Albrecht (Incumbent)
Shelley F Coburn
Gurjit Dhillon
Jennifer Elderkin
Jeff D Jacobs (Jeffrey)
Teri James (Incumbent)
Delaney Mack
Gayle Martin (Incumbent)
Cherise Okeymow
Mike Solyom
David J Stingl
Rudy J Storteboom (Incumbent)
Rosemary H Wallace (Incumbent)
Leith White
Population of municipality
28,963 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
About 10 sq. km in size, the City of Langley is located in the Fraser Valley, west of Surrey and east of Abbotsford. Geographically, it is surrounded by the Township of Langley, which covers a larger area.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
Comments