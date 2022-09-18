B.C. municipal election 2022: Smithers results

Send this page to someone via email

Smithers residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Gladys Atrill was elected in a 2020 byelection and is seeking re-election.

Taylor Bacharach was re-elected in the 2018 election with 64 per cent of the vote over rival Randy Bell, but stepped down in 2020 to run in the 2020 federal election.

Candidates

Mayor

Gladys Atrill (Incumbent)

Murray Hawse

Council

Nick Briere

John Buikema (Incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Calvin Elliott

Adam Koch

Laura Leonard (Stanton)

Jason McCrindle

Genevieve Paterson

Sam Raven (Samantha Raven)

Frank Wray (Incumbent)

Population of municipality

5,378 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The Town of Smithers is located in the Bulkley Valley in B.C.’s north, about 75 kilometres south of Hazelton.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.