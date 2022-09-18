Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipal election 2022: Smithers results

By Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2022 5:00 am
Smithers, BC. View image in full screen
Smithers, BC. File photo

Smithers residents will head to the polls on Oct. 15 to vote for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Gladys Atrill was elected in a 2020 byelection and is seeking re-election.

Taylor Bacharach was re-elected in the 2018 election with 64 per cent of the vote over rival Randy Bell, but stepped down in 2020 to run in the 2020 federal election.

Candidates

Mayor

Gladys Atrill (Incumbent)

Murray Hawse

Trending Stories

Council 

Nick Briere

John Buikema (Incumbent)

Story continues below advertisement

Calvin Elliott

Adam Koch

Laura Leonard (Stanton)

Jason McCrindle

Genevieve Paterson

Sam Raven (Samantha Raven)

Frank Wray (Incumbent)

Population of municipality

5,378 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

The Town of Smithers is located in the Bulkley Valley in B.C.’s north, about 75 kilometres south of Hazelton.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagBC election tagBC Election results tagBC municipal election tagBC Civic Election tagBC municipal election 2022 tagBC election 2022 tagBC election results 2022 tagSmithers tagsmithers election tagsmithers 2022 election tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers