B.C. municipal election 2022: Taylor results

District of Taylor residents will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.

Rob Fraser is not seeking re-election for mayor. Councillor Brent Taillefer is running for the top spot, along with Peggy Alexander.

The nomination period was extended after fewer candidates than seats on council put their names forward.

Candidates

Mayor

Peggy Alexander

Brent Taillefer

Council

Gordon Davies

Murray Giesbrecht

Desirae Graziano

Betty Ponto (Elizabeth Ponto) (Incumbent)

Michelle Turnbull (Incumbent)

Population of municipality

1,317 (2021)

Boundary of the municipality

Taylor is located along the Peace River, about 20 kilometres south of Fort St. John.

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.