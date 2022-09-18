B.C. municipal election 2022: Taylor results

District of Taylor residents will be voting for their next mayor and council in the 2022 B.C. municipal election.
Rob Fraser is not seeking re-election for mayor. Councillor Brent Taillefer is running for the top spot, along with Peggy Alexander.
The nomination period was extended after fewer candidates than seats on council put their names forward.
Candidates
Mayor
Peggy Alexander
Brent Taillefer
Council
Gordon Davies
Murray Giesbrecht
Desirae Graziano
Betty Ponto (Elizabeth Ponto) (Incumbent)
Michelle Turnbull (Incumbent)
Population of municipality
1,317 (2021)
Boundary of the municipality
Taylor is located along the Peace River, about 20 kilometres south of Fort St. John.
This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.
